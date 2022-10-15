K-Wings Cap Preseason Victorious, Beat Walleye on the Road

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, exploded for four goals in the third period against Toledo and cruised to a come from behind preseason win on Saturday, 5-2.

Kalamazoo opened the third period on the power play, and Logan Lambdin (1) slammed home a rebound to put the K-Wings in front for good just 22 seconds into the frame. Brandon Saigeon (1) and Collin Saccoman (1) assisted on the goal.

Just three minutes later Mason McCarty (2) gave Kalamazoo the 3-1 lead with a shovel shot on the doorstep, assisting on the game-winning goal was Anthony Florentino (1) and Jeremy Masella (1).

Chad Nychuk (1,2) was the game's No. 1 star with two goals on the evening. The first goal was an absolute bomb from the blue line to tie the game up at one at the 18:02 mark of the first. Nychuk's second goal gave the K-Wing a 4-1 lead at the 12:53 mark of the third.

Tyler Rockwell (1) assisted on Nychuk's first goal, and Tommy Stang (1) and Bair Gendunov (1)assisted on the second.

Daniel D'Amico (1) then added the empty net goal, just 2:37 seconds after Toledo cut the lead to 4-2, with 2:18 remaining in the third to seal the victory. Rockwell (2) picked up his second point of the night with the assist.

Hunter Vorva was stellar in net and made 30 saves in the win. The K-Wings also went 2 for 2 on the penalty kill.

The K-Wings next game is the Home Opener on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:00 p.m. versus Indy at Wings Event Center. Click HERE to secure your Home Opener Ticket Pack and witness the start of the 48th season of Kalamazoo Wings Hockey.

