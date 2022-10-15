ECHL Transactions - October 15
October 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 15, 2022:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Atlanta:
Gabe Mollot-Hill, G
Fort Wayne:
Triston Theriot, D
Cameron Cook, F
Jake Goldowski, F
Kansas City:
Stepan Timofeyev, F
Justin Portillo, F
Mike McHale, G
Reading:
Ty Hunter, G
Liam Blackburn, F
Tulsa:
Eliott St-Pierre, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Malcolm Hayes, D
Tulsa:
Bailey Brkin, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Tyler Parks, G assigned by Tucson
Florida:
Add Robert Carpenter, F added to training camp roster
Fort Wayne:
Delete Brett Bulmer, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Greenville:
Add Cameron Supryka, D signed contract, added to training camp roster
Iowa:
Add Matthew Boucher, F added to training camp roster
Maine:
Add Jacob Wilson, D assigned by Providence
Norfolk:
Add Tag Bertuzzi, F added to training camp roster
Toledo:
Delete Trenton Bliss, F recalled by Grand Rapids
Delete Kirill Tyutyayev, F recalled by Grand Rapids
Delete Sebastian Cossa, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
