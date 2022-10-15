ECHL Transactions - October 15

October 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 15, 2022:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Atlanta:

Gabe Mollot-Hill, G

Fort Wayne:

Triston Theriot, D

Cameron Cook, F

Jake Goldowski, F

Kansas City:

Stepan Timofeyev, F

Justin Portillo, F

Mike McHale, G

Reading:

Ty Hunter, G

Liam Blackburn, F

Tulsa:

Eliott St-Pierre, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Malcolm Hayes, D

Tulsa:

Bailey Brkin, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Tyler Parks, G assigned by Tucson

Florida:

Add Robert Carpenter, F added to training camp roster

Fort Wayne:

Delete Brett Bulmer, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Greenville:

Add Cameron Supryka, D signed contract, added to training camp roster

Iowa:

Add Matthew Boucher, F added to training camp roster

Maine:

Add Jacob Wilson, D assigned by Providence

Norfolk:

Add Tag Bertuzzi, F added to training camp roster

Toledo:

Delete Trenton Bliss, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Delete Kirill Tyutyayev, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Delete Sebastian Cossa, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

