Chicago Assigns Forward Murray to Norfolk

Norfolk, Va. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club announced that forward Blake Murray has been assigned to the club from the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

Murray, 21, is coming off his first season with the Admirals in 2021-22 where he posted 35 points (14g, 21a), which was fourth-best on the team. He was assigned to Norfolk by Chicago in October 2021 and would play in 64 total games with the Admirals. Murray caught fire in the final 10 games of the season, having three multi-point performances, posting 11 total points (3g, 8a), and also had a +11 rating.

The Uxbridge, ON native was drafted in the sixth round (183rd overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes and has remained under contract with them since. In 2020-21, Murray played his first season as a professional in Sweden with Surahammers IF. He registered 23 points in 16 games, which was fifth on the team.

From 2017 to 2020, Murray shined with the Sudbury Wolves, playing in 186 games and corralling 166 points (86g, 80a).

In a corresponding move, defenseman Carter Robertson has been assigned to Norfolk by Chicago.

The Admirals will kick off the 2022-23 season against the South Carolina Carolina Stingrays NEXT FRIDAY (October 21). Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM at Norfolk Scope. Get your tickets to Opening Night.

