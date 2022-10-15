Mariners, Bussi Blank Railers in Preseason Opener

October 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







WORCESTER, MA - A second period goal by Nick Master and a great performance by the Mariners defense and netminder and Boston Bruins prospect Brandon Bussi powered the Mariners to a 1-0 win over the Worcester Railers in their preseason opener on Saturday night at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center.

Worcester outshot Maine 7-5 in a physical but relatively eventless opening period. Each team had a power play, but defense and goaltending were the story of the first frame, which ended scoreless.

The Mariners controlled play in the 2nd period, and grabbed the 1-0 lead midway through. Nick Master drove the net with a backhander that caromed off goaltender Ken Appleby, off a Railers defenseman, and across the goal line. The only assist went to former University of Maine captain Mitch Fossier. Maine pelted 12 shots on Appleby in the 2nd while Mariners goaltender Brandon Bussi faced only two.

Bussi and the Mariners completed the shutout, holding Worcester to just six shots in the third period and eight over the final 40 minutes. Bussi stopped 15 in the game to earn the shutout. Appleby turned aside 24 of 25 Mariners shots. Maine went 0/5 on the power play while Worcester went 0/2.

The Mariners will host the Railers tomorrow afternoon in the preseason finale at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn, ME. Game time is 5 PM and tickets can be purchased online through the Norway Savings Bank Arena website or at the door for $10. A pregame open skate is available from 3:30-5 PM and is included in the price of admission.

The 2022-23 season is presented by Hannaford To Go, and begins on Friday, October 21st at Trois-Rivieres, followed by the home opener on Saturday, October 22nd also against the Lions at 6 PM. Individual game tickets for all 36 home games are on sale now, online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Full season, half season, 12-game plans, and 10-ticket flex packs are also available. More information on ticket packages is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.