Royals Fall to Thunder in Preseason Finale at Home, 3-1

Reading, PA -The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, fell to the Adirondack Thunder, 3-1, Saturday, October 15 at Santander Arena in the final game of the 2022 preseason. The Royals dropped both preseason games against the Thunder for the first time since beginning consecutive preseason series in 2017. Royals goaltender Nolan Maier saved 19 of 21 shots faced while Thunder goalie Jake Theut saved all 13 shots faced before Isaac Poulter stepped in as Adirondack's netminder halfway through regulation. The Thunder goaltenders split playing time in net and Poulter earned the victory, saving 21 of 22 shots faced.

The Royals outshot the Thunder 35 to 22 in the game but failed to convert on any of their eight power play opportunities. Adirondack scored their first two goals in the game on the power play as the Thunder went two-for-five on the man advantage. Ryan Da Silva finished off a cross crease feed from Billy Jerry and beat Maier sprawling across his crease to put Adirondack ahead five minutes into the second period, 1-0.

The Thunder added onto their lead 5:15 into the third period on Ivan Chukarov's first goal of the preseason. Chukarov received a pass at the blue line from Da Silva and blasted a one-timer past Maier. Da Silva earned the primary assist on the power play goal for his second point of the game.

Reading cut the deficit in half with 11:04 remaining in the third period. Kamerin Nault settled a rebounded shot put on goal by Mason Millman and shot the puck past Poulter while down on one knee. Nault's first goal of the preseason led to a flurry of offensive opportunities in the minutes following the Reading's goal. Two shots off the post in the final five minutes of regulation brought Reading inches away from tying the score late.

A tripping minor called on Adirondack forward Ryan Smith provided the Royals a man advantage opportunity with 59 seconds remaining in regulation. With their net empty, Reading failed to convert on the six-on-four man advantage. Billy Jerry solidified the preseason victory for Adirondack with a goal on Reading's empty net for his second point of the game.

The Royals open the 2022-23 regular season on the road against the Newfoundland Growlers on Friday, October 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mary Brown's Centre.

