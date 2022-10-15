Jordan Timmons Scores Twice as the Steelheads Defeat Grizzlies 5-2 in Pre-Season Finale
October 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, IDAHO - The Idaho Steelheads defeated the Utah Grizzlies 5-2 on Saturday night in the final pre-season game of the year. Jordan Timmons scored twice, while Ty Pelton-Byce, Cody Haiskanen, and Jordan Kawaghuci all found the back of the net. Rémi Poirier made 24 saves in between the pipes for the win.
Idaho led 2-0 until 4:39 left in the second period thanks to first period goals from Jordan Timmons and Ty Pelton-Byce. The Grizzlies struck on the power-play with 4:39 left in the second but the Steelheads headed into the dressing room up by one after 40 minutes of play. Utah scored 2:24 into the third period to tie things up at 2-2 but Cody Haiskanen notched a power-play score at 6:06. Moments later Jordan Timmons struck for the second time of the evening to give Idaho a two-goal lead. Jordan Kawaguchi buried an empty-net goal with 1:51 left in regulation to give the Steelheads a 5-2 victory.
SCORING
- 1st, 7:01 | 1-0, IDH GOAL: From the right point Zach Walker wrapped the puck along the end boards where it was scooped up by Patrick Kudla behind the cage. Kudla centered it in front for Jordan Timmons who bounced it past the left leg from just a few feet off the top of the crease.
- 2nd, 9:01 | 2-0, IDH GOAL: Matt Stief received a feed from Nick Canade at the top of the right circle and fired a wrist shot on net. Ty Pelton-Byce provided the net front screen and tipped the puck home.
- 2nd, 15:21 | 2-1, UTA GOAL: In front of the net Kyle Betts was able to muster up the puck and bang it home.
- 3rd, 2:24 | 2-2, UTA GOAL: The Grizzlies would score on the power-play with a goal down low from Tarun Fizer.
- 3rd, 6:06 | 3-2, IDH GOAL: After receiving a feed from Nick Canade, Cody Haiskanen dragged the puck at the top of the point and stepped into a wrist shot that went post and in on the power-play.
- 3rd, 9:51 | 4-2, IDH GOAL: Jordan Timmons stepped in through the right circle and roofed a wrist shot upstairs.
- 3rd, 18:09 | 5-2, IDH GOAL: With Utah's goaltender pulled Janis Svanenbergs sent Jordan Kawaguchi in all alone on an empty net.
GAME NOTES
- Idaho had the 36-26 lead in shots on goal... the Steelheads went 1-for-6 on the power-play while Utah went 1-for-7.
- Rémi Poirier made his pro debut making 24 saves on 26 shots.
- Nick Canade finished with two assists.
- Jordan Timmons finished with two goals and six shots on net.
- 10 players recorded a point.
- Jordan Kawaguchi led the game with eight shots on net.
- Matt Stief finished a game high +3 while Jordan Timmons and Ty Pelton-Byce were +2.
THREE STARS
1) Jordan Timmons
2) Jordan Kawaguchi
3) Ty Pelton-Byce
Idaho will travel to Coralville, IA next week to open the regular season on Fri., Oct. 21 at 7:05 p.m. vs. the Iowa Heartlanders. All road games can be heard on KTIK 1350AM and streamed on FloHockey.
The Steelheads celebrate their 25thseason of hockey in Boise with the home opener at theIdaho Central Arenaon Fri., Oct. 28 at 7:10 p.m. vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visitIdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads onFacebook,Twitter, andInstagram.
