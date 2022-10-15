Kansas City Mavericks Training Camp Continues Monday
October 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The final week of Kansas City Mavericks Training Camp continues Monday, October 17. Practices are open to the media and the public and will take place in the main bowl of Cable Dahmer Arena, unless otherwise specified. Below are dates and times of practice as well as other Mavericks events throughout the week.
Date Time Event Location
Mon., Oct. 17 10:30 AM Practice Cable Dahmer Arena
Tues., Oct. 18 10:30 AM Practice Cable Dahmer Arena
Wed., Oct. 19 No Practice
7:00 PM 810 WHB Preview Show Chicken N Pickle Overland Park
Thurs., Oct. 20 10:30 AM Practice Cable Dahmer Arena
6:00 PM 2022-23 Team Kickoff Event Lakewood Local
Fri., Oct. 21 10:30 AM Practice Cable Dahmer Arena
All practice times are approximate and subject to change or cancellation with little or no notice.
