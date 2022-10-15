Kansas City Mavericks Training Camp Continues Monday

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The final week of Kansas City Mavericks Training Camp continues Monday, October 17. Practices are open to the media and the public and will take place in the main bowl of Cable Dahmer Arena, unless otherwise specified. Below are dates and times of practice as well as other Mavericks events throughout the week.

Date Time Event Location

Mon., Oct. 17 10:30 AM Practice Cable Dahmer Arena

Tues., Oct. 18 10:30 AM Practice Cable Dahmer Arena

Wed., Oct. 19 No Practice

7:00 PM 810 WHB Preview Show Chicken N Pickle Overland Park

Thurs., Oct. 20 10:30 AM Practice Cable Dahmer Arena

6:00 PM 2022-23 Team Kickoff Event Lakewood Local

Fri., Oct. 21 10:30 AM Practice Cable Dahmer Arena

All practice times are approximate and subject to change or cancellation with little or no notice.

