Thunder Drop Physical Battle to Worcester
March 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder failed to score a goal in a game for the first time this season as they dropped to the Worcester Railers for the second time in four days Wednesday night at Cool Insuring Arena.
A pair of misplays in the Thunder defensive-zone led to the first two scores from Worcester, both tallied by Barry Almeida.
Ryan Hitchcock collected his 12th goal of the season with under five minutes remaining in the second period with a soft backhand shot that squeaked by Logan Thompson.
Tommy Kelley made it 4-0 less than two minutes later when he tapped in a rebound that was created off an original shot from Matthew Gaudreau.
Nick Sorkin cleaned out the scoring as he potted the Railers fifth of the night with 40 seconds remaining in the game.
The two teams will meet for the third time this week Friday night back here at Cool Insuring Arena. The game kicks off the Thunder's Stick It To Cancer weekend and Trevor Strader, son of the late Dave Strader, will sing the Star Spangled Banner prior to the start of the game. Adirondack will wear specialty purple jerseys for both games this weekend that will be auctioned off to benefit the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
