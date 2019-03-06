Win $10,000 at the Royals Game March 16 on "St. Hat Trick's Day"

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Wednesday details for the team's $10,000 St. Hat Trick's Day promotion on Sat., Mar. 16 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Indy. Register here at https://royalshockey.com/en/enter-to-win-10-000 to be entered to win $10,000. If a Royals player records a hat trick at Reading's game Mar. 16, one fan will win $10,000. The winner must be in attendance at the game and follow these rules:

- Deadline to enter is noon Monday, March 11th, 2019.

- 16 entries will be pulled and winners will be announced March 13th.

- Winning entrants will be notified via phone call and/or email and given a full list of official rules.

- Winning entrants must be present at the game March 16th to be eligible for the $10,000.

- Winning entrants must report to the Customer Service Desk that night, March 16th, by 6:15 PM upon entering the arena.

- Selected entrants will be ushered downstairs prior to the game and will randomly select a player in the lineup. Should your selected player score a hat trick during regulation gameplay, you will win $10,000.

- Must be 18 years of age or older to enter.

Mar. 16 will also have the following promotions:

- Chance to win $10,000 if Royals player gets a hat trick

- Free kids ticket game: Receive 1 free kids ticket (14 and under) for every adult ticket purchased

- Ice Angels Dance Team poster giveaway and postgame autographs, pres. by Rieck's Printing

- Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

- Special St. Hat Trick's Day Jerseys

