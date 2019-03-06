Paterson Stands Tall as Beast Dominate Walleye

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Francois Beauchemin had two points as the Brampton Beast defeated the Toledo Walleye 4-1 at home.

The Brampton Beast welcomed the Toledo Walleye to the CAA Centre for a Wednesday night tilt.

Brampton, who was coming off of scoring 13 goals in two games, encountered the Walleye who are riding a two-game shutout streak.

The first period didn't see any scoring, but it wasn't for lack of effort on the Beast end. The line of Aaron Luchuk, Francois Beauchemin and Daniel Ciampini was dominant, but the talented forwards couldn[t beat Walleye netminder Pat Nagle.

The Beast ended the first period trailing in shots 11-10 and with no goals for either side.

The second period was a bit more productive on the Beast side. Anthony Beauregard took a pass from Daniel Leavens and rifled a shot past Nagle for a 1-0 lead at 8:56.

Not content with a 1-0 lead, the Beast continued to press. Jonathan Racine knocked down a puck at the blueline and sent a shot towards the net. It whistled though Nagle and gave the Beast a 2-0 lead at 15:43.

Brampton would cap off a big second period with a goal with under a minute remaining. Nathan Todd got a stick off a rebounding shot and whipped it past Nagle for a 3-0 lead at 19:12. It was the forwards 25th of the season, which moves him into the team lead.

Brampton took to their dressing room up 3-0 after forty minutes of play and ahead in the shots department by a count of 31-21.

The third period saw the Toledo Walleye get on the board and spoil the shutout bid of Jake Paterson.

With Nathan Todd in the box, Dylan Sadowy wasled down above the dot and fired a bullet past Paterson at 13:34.

The Walleye pressed late, but the Beast would ice the game with an empty net strike by Daniel Ciampini. That made it 4-1 Brampton with just under a minute remaining.

The Beast would finish the game up and Paterson would get his eighth win of the season on the back of 31 saves. Nagle would be tagged with the loss.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Beauregard (BRA) 2) Racine (BRA) 1) Paterson (BRA). The Beast finished the contest scoreless on the power play. Toledo was one-for-one. The Beast continue their home stand with games on Saturday and Sunday against the Reading Royals.

