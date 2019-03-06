Betzold's Five Point Night Highlights Mavericks 6-0 Win at Allen

March 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





ALLEN, Texas - The Kansas City Mavericks turned in a dominant performance Wednesday night at the Allen Events Center, defeating the Allen Americans by a score of 6-0. Mavericks Forward Greg Betzold turned in a high-scoring performance, stacking five points on four goals and an assist. Betzold's five points were the most by a Maverick in a game this season. Mavericks Foward Darian Dziurzynski also found his way onto the scoresheet several times, scoring a goal and notching two assists on the evening. Mavericks Goaltender Mason McDonald stopped all 30 shots by Allen en route to his fourth shutout of the season. The win was the Mavericks 30th of the year. Their record now stands at 30-23-3-1 with 64 points and they hold steady in the fourth and final playoff spot in the Mountain Division with 15 games left to play in the regular season.

Greg Betzold began his massive evening for Kansas City 5:34 into regulation on a slap shot from the top of the left circle, putting the Mavericks up 1-0. Mike Panowyk and Brett Beauvais assisted on the opening score. Corey Durocher doubled the Mavericks lead at the 10:41 mark of the first period with a power play goal. Betzold and Darian Dziurzynski were given the assists on the goal. Betzold continued lighting up the first period scoresheet with his second goal of the period, bringing the score to 3-0. Willie Raskob and C.J. Eick were given the assists on the goal.

Betzold lit the lamp for the third time in the game just 1:05 into the second period, securing the hat trick and scoring his 20th goal of the season. Darian Dziurzynski and Raskob got their secnd assists of the game on Betzold's hat trick goal. Betzold continued his tear at the 16:29 mark of the period, scoring his fourth goal of the game. His fourth goal set the Mavericks single-game high for goals in a game by a Kansas City player this season. Darian Dziurzynski kept pouring on the offense, making it 6-0 in the second period with assists from Rocco Carzo and David Dziurzynski.

Betzold finished the night setting the Mavericks season highs for goals (four) and points (four goals and an assist) in a game this season. Betzold's performance wasn't the only one that lit up the scoresheet. Darian Dziurzynski finished the night with three points on a goal and two assists. Willie Raskob tallied two assists in the game and Mason McDonald stopped 30 of 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second consecutive shutout against the Americans.

The Mavericks wrap up their two-game set in Allen this Friday before returning home for a Sunday, March 10 matinee against the Cincinnati Cyclones for Mavericks Racing Day with an appearance by NASCAR legend, Tony Stewart. Faceoff for the Cincinnati game will be 4:05 p.m. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.