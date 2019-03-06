ECHL Transactions - March 6

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 6, 2019:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Rapid City:

Michael Stenerson, F from Fort Wayne

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Joel Chouinard, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Etienne Boutet, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Matt Lane, F assigned by Milwaukee

Add Luke Stork, F activated from reserve

Brampton:

Add Bo Pieper, F activated from reserve

Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Petgrave, D loaned to Utica

Fort Wayne:

Add Gregg Burmaster, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Gregg Burmaster, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Erik Robichaud, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Matt Donnelly, D placed on reserve

Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)

Idaho:

Add Will Merchant, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Jacksonville:

Add Ken Appleby, G assigned by Manitoba

Kansas City:

Add Brett Beauvais, D activated from reserve

Delete Jake Henderson, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Zach Tolkinen, D returned from loan to Hartford

Manchester:

Add Bokondji Imama, F assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Add Matt Iacopelli, F assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Delete Travis Walsh, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)

Orlando:

Add Connor Ingram, G assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Clint Windsor, G placed on reserve

Add Clint Windsor, G activated from reserve [3/5]

Delete Martin Ouellette, G recalled by Syracuse [3/5]

Rapid City:

Add Michael Turner, F activated from reserve

Add Shaquille Merasty, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Harrington, F placed on reserve

Delete Zach Fischer, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Ryan Tesink, F loaned to San Diego

Wheeling:

Add Craig Skudalski, D activated from reserve

Delete Dane Birks, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Blake Wojtala, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Connor Doherty, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Blake Wojtala, G placed on reserve

Delete Ivan Kosorenkov, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Ivan Kosorenkov, F ECHL rights traded to Orlando

