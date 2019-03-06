ECHL Transactions - March 6
March 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 6, 2019:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Rapid City:
Michael Stenerson, F from Fort Wayne
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Joel Chouinard, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Etienne Boutet, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Matt Lane, F assigned by Milwaukee
Add Luke Stork, F activated from reserve
Brampton:
Add Bo Pieper, F activated from reserve
Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Petgrave, D loaned to Utica
Fort Wayne:
Add Gregg Burmaster, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Gregg Burmaster, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Erik Robichaud, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Matt Donnelly, D placed on reserve
Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)
Idaho:
Add Will Merchant, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Jacksonville:
Add Ken Appleby, G assigned by Manitoba
Kansas City:
Add Brett Beauvais, D activated from reserve
Delete Jake Henderson, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Zach Tolkinen, D returned from loan to Hartford
Manchester:
Add Bokondji Imama, F assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
Add Matt Iacopelli, F assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
Delete Travis Walsh, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)
Orlando:
Add Connor Ingram, G assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Clint Windsor, G placed on reserve
Add Clint Windsor, G activated from reserve [3/5]
Delete Martin Ouellette, G recalled by Syracuse [3/5]
Rapid City:
Add Michael Turner, F activated from reserve
Add Shaquille Merasty, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Harrington, F placed on reserve
Delete Zach Fischer, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Ryan Tesink, F loaned to San Diego
Wheeling:
Add Craig Skudalski, D activated from reserve
Delete Dane Birks, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Blake Wojtala, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Connor Doherty, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Blake Wojtala, G placed on reserve
Delete Ivan Kosorenkov, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Ivan Kosorenkov, F ECHL rights traded to Orlando
