Former Admirals Haunt Old Team as Mariners Top Norfolk

March 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners scored one goal in each period while Connor LaCouvee turned aside 39 shots as the Mariners continued to roll with a 3-1 win on home ice over the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Maine has points in 11 of its last 12 games and five straight. They have leapfrogged Manchester to overtake third place in the North Division, just three points out of second.

After a two goal game on Saturday in Utah, Mariners defenseman John Furgele continued his run when he opened the scoring at the 12:13 mark of the first period, set up by Greg Chase and Derek Pratt. Furgele moved down from the point area and beat Admirals goaltender Ty Reichenbach with a high backhand. LaCouvee made all 19 saves asked of him in the opening frame.

At 9:26 of the second, Maine doubled the lead when Michael McNicholas cut off a breakout pass and fed Taylor Cammarata at the right wing circle. Cammarata found a crashing Chase for a tap in on the door step. The Mariners led 2-0 after 40 minutes.

Early in the third as the Admirals were on a delayed penalty, Maine capitalized with the extra attacker. Cammarata beat Reichenback to the back post with a backhand wraparound at 2:42, assists from Chase and Blake Kessel to make it 3-0. Dwyer Tschantz and Romain Chuard dropped the gloves and LaCouvee was 4:37 away from a shutout when Eric Roy beat him with a blast from the blue line just after an Admirals power play had ended. The Mariners had a few chances at an empty netter but 3-1 was the final score.

Maine swept the season series from Norfolk, winning all three games. The Admirals fell to 1-10-2 against North Division opponents this season. The Mariners sit alone in third place in the North for the first time since January 18th.

The South Carolina Stingrays come to town over the weekend. The Stanley Cup © is in the building on Friday for a 7:15 faceoff. Fans can get their photo with the cup, doors opening at 6:15 to the general public and 5:00 to season ticket holders and corporate partners. It's also a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 hotdogs, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Lights through the start of the 2nd period. Saturday is Wild Blueberries Night presented by Northeast Charter and Tour Co. The Mariners will wear Wild Blueberries jerseys and auction them live after the game. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Wild Blueberries logo cup presented by FRANK-FM. Tickets to both games can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling the Trusted Choice Box Office at 207-775-3458.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.