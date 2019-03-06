Deibler Dental Presents $1 Draft Beers on March 22 vs. Newfoundland
March 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have partnered with Deibler Dental to present $1 Draft Beers Mar. 22 at 7:00 p.m. against the Newfoundland Growlers. Purchase tickets to the $1 Beer Game at http://bit.ly/DollarDraftsR.
It will be the first $1 Draft Beer game of the season. Deibler Dental, located on Berkshire Boulevard in Wyomissing, is the official dentist of the Reading Royals. Deibler Dental also presents the Deibler Dental 3 Stars after every game as well at the Deibler Dental In-Arena Broadcast for all home games at 99.3 FM.
At the game Mar. 22, fans can enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading.
The Royals have also announced Family Four Packs (4-for-48: 4 burgers, 4 sodas and 4 tickets for $48) will be available for the team's home games on Mar. 15, Mar. 22, Mar. 23, Mar. 24, Mar. 29, Mar. 30 and Apr. 6 - get four burgers, four sodas and four tickets for $48.
Check out the Royals' Promo Schedule at https://royalshockey.com/schedule-options/promo-schedule.
Free Kids Game Mar 16: http://bit.ly/Freekids-Royals
Family Four Packs
March 15th - http://bit.ly/Mar15Discount
March 22nd - http://bit.ly/Mar22nd-4pack
March 23rd - http://bit.ly/March23rd-4pack
March 24th - http://bit.ly/March24th-4pack
March 29th - http://bit.ly/March29th-4pack
March 30th - http://bit.ly/March30th-4pack
April 6th - http://bit.ly/Apr6th-4pack
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 6, 2019
- Rays Announce Additions to March Promo Schedule - South Carolina Stingrays
- Preview: 'Blades Duel with Gladiators to Open Three-Game Set - Florida Everblades
- Nailers at Komets Game Day Snap Shot, March 6 - Wheeling Nailers
- Deibler Dental Presents $1 Draft Beers on March 22 vs. Newfoundland - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Host "Pink in the Rinkâ? Jersey Auction for St. Luke's - Idaho Steelheads
- Matt Lane Returns from Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Game Day: Another Shot at First-Place Newfoundland | 5:30 p.m. - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Deibler Dental Presents $1 Draft Beers on March 22 vs. Newfoundland
- Game Day: Another Shot at First-Place Newfoundland | 5:30 p.m.
- MacDonald Scores Two, Growlers Get Empty-Netter to Drop Reading, 5-3
- Game Day: Reading-Newfoundland Only Game on ECHL Slate Tonight
- Royals on Winning Streak to Begin Road Trip (Weekly)