Deibler Dental Presents $1 Draft Beers on March 22 vs. Newfoundland

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have partnered with Deibler Dental to present $1 Draft Beers Mar. 22 at 7:00 p.m. against the Newfoundland Growlers. Purchase tickets to the $1 Beer Game at http://bit.ly/DollarDraftsR.

It will be the first $1 Draft Beer game of the season. Deibler Dental, located on Berkshire Boulevard in Wyomissing, is the official dentist of the Reading Royals. Deibler Dental also presents the Deibler Dental 3 Stars after every game as well at the Deibler Dental In-Arena Broadcast for all home games at 99.3 FM.

At the game Mar. 22, fans can enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading.

The Royals have also announced Family Four Packs (4-for-48: 4 burgers, 4 sodas and 4 tickets for $48) will be available for the team's home games on Mar. 15, Mar. 22, Mar. 23, Mar. 24, Mar. 29, Mar. 30 and Apr. 6 - get four burgers, four sodas and four tickets for $48.

Check out the Royals' Promo Schedule at https://royalshockey.com/schedule-options/promo-schedule.

Free Kids Game Mar 16: http://bit.ly/Freekids-Royals

Family Four Packs

March 15th - http://bit.ly/Mar15Discount

March 22nd - http://bit.ly/Mar22nd-4pack

March 23rd - http://bit.ly/March23rd-4pack

March 24th - http://bit.ly/March24th-4pack

March 29th - http://bit.ly/March29th-4pack

March 30th - http://bit.ly/March30th-4pack

April 6th - http://bit.ly/Apr6th-4pack

