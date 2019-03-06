Growlers Crown Royals 4-2

March 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers sent the Reading Royals back to Pennsylvania without a point after a 4-2 victory Wednesday night at Mile One Centre.

Reading burst out of the gate with an early 2-0 lead with goals from Alex Roos just 1 minute and 22 seconds into the game while Adam Schmidt beat Eamon McAdam at the 5:26 maker.

The Growlers found some home ice puck luck when Reading deflected the puck behind their own netminder, Branden Komm, at 9:33 of the first period, J.J. Piccinch was credited with the tally. Shortly after, Ryan Moore squeezed the puck though Komm's legs when capitalizing on a Reading neutral zone turnover to tie that game a 2 with under 2 minutes left in the first period.

The game remained tied until 16:28 into the second period when Zach O'Brien sniped his 25th goal of the season from Marcus Power and Matt Bradley.

The Growlers maintained the 3-4 lead late into the third frame until Giorgio Estephan slid the puck into the empty Reading cage with 2 seconds left on the clock for his 18th goal of the season.

Quick Hits

Zach O'Brien recorded his 8th point in the last 3 games

The three stars were 3 - A. Roos (REA), 2 - Z. O'Brien (NFL) and 1 - E. McAdam (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their seven-game home stand when they take on the Orlando Solar Bears Friday Night at Mile One Centre. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.