Growlers Crown Royals 4-2
March 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers sent the Reading Royals back to Pennsylvania without a point after a 4-2 victory Wednesday night at Mile One Centre.
Reading burst out of the gate with an early 2-0 lead with goals from Alex Roos just 1 minute and 22 seconds into the game while Adam Schmidt beat Eamon McAdam at the 5:26 maker.
The Growlers found some home ice puck luck when Reading deflected the puck behind their own netminder, Branden Komm, at 9:33 of the first period, J.J. Piccinch was credited with the tally. Shortly after, Ryan Moore squeezed the puck though Komm's legs when capitalizing on a Reading neutral zone turnover to tie that game a 2 with under 2 minutes left in the first period.
The game remained tied until 16:28 into the second period when Zach O'Brien sniped his 25th goal of the season from Marcus Power and Matt Bradley.
The Growlers maintained the 3-4 lead late into the third frame until Giorgio Estephan slid the puck into the empty Reading cage with 2 seconds left on the clock for his 18th goal of the season.
Quick Hits
Zach O'Brien recorded his 8th point in the last 3 games
The three stars were 3 - A. Roos (REA), 2 - Z. O'Brien (NFL) and 1 - E. McAdam (NFL)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers continue their seven-game home stand when they take on the Orlando Solar Bears Friday Night at Mile One Centre. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com.
