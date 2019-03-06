Allen Americans Game Capsule

March 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen Americans (21-34-4-2; 48 points) vs. Kansas City Mavericks (29-23-3-1; 62 points) 7:05 pm CST

The Allen Americans and Kansas City Mavericks open a two-game series on Wednesday night at Allen Event Center. The Americans were shutout in the last meeting between the two clubs 2-0 on February 8th. The Americans are 1-7-0 against the Mavericks this season. Friday night will be the final regular season matchup between the two teams.

Last Game against Kansas City:

Mason McDonald had a 33-save performance as the Mavericks shutout the Americans by a 2-0 score. Mavericks forward Rocco Carzo scored the only goal KC would need late in the first period. Cliff Watson added an empty net goal late in the final frame to seal the win. Kyle Hayton made the start for Allen suffering the loss stopping 18 of 19 shots faced.

Americans Notables:

Zach Pochiro leads the league with 32 goals.

Zach Pochiro leads Allen in scoring with 53 points (32 goals and 21 assists).

After having his six-game point streak snapped last Friday, Dante Salituro has been held without a point in three straight games.

Braylon Shmyr and Dante Salituro are tied for First Goals this season for Allen with three each.

Zach Pochiro is tied for the league lead with 12 power play goals.

Stepan Falkovsky scored his first goal in an Americans sweater on Friday.

Zach Pochiro has scored in six straight games.

Adam Miller leads the league with three shootout winning goals.

Mavericks Notables:

Rocco Carzo leads Kansas City in points with 46.

Rocco Carzo leads the Mavericks in assists with 32.

Jared VanWormer leads KC with 7 Power Play Goals.

David Dziurzynski leads Kansas City with 69 penalty minutes.

Mason McDonald has a record of 18-6-1-0 this season with a 2.36 GAA.

Mason McDonald has three shutouts this season.

Final Thoughts:

The Americans ended their two-game losing streak on Sunday against Rapid City.

The Americans are second the league with 1,291 Penalty Minutes.

Allen is 11-15-1-0 at home this season.

Allen is 13-6-4-1 when scoring the first goal.

Kansas City is 21st in the ECHL with 713 Penalty Minutes

Kansas City is 7-14-2-1 on the road this season.

Kansas City is 5-3-1-1 in overtime this season.

Kansas City is 24-18-3-0 against the Mountain Division.

Americans Next Home Game:

Friday, March 8th vs. Kansas City Mavericks

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.