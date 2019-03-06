Chase's Three Points Surge Maine Past Norfolk

March 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





PORTLAND, ME - Greg Chase tallied a goal and two assists as the Maine Mariners beat the Norfolk Admirals Wednesday night at Cross Insurance Arena. Connor LaCouvee made 39 saves on 40 shots in route to the win. Eric Roy netted Norfolk's lone goal. Despite the loss, Norfolk still only sits four points back of the fourth and final playoff spot in the South Division.

Maine got on the board first with a goal from John Fergele. Greg Chase gathered the puck after a pass from Derek Pratt between the circles. Chase passed the puck to Fergele in the right circle who fired off a backhand shot that went over the glove of Ty Reichenbach to give Maine a 1-0 lead at 12:13 of the first period.

The Mariners extended their lead with a goal from Greg Chase. Michael McNicholas sprung Cammarata in along the left side. Cammarata fired a pass back-door that was redirected by Chase past Reichenbach to give Maine a 2-0 lead at 9:26 of the second period.

Maine would extend its lead with a goal from Taylor Cammarata. Greg Chase had the puck in the left circle. Chase played the puck back to the point for Blake Kessel. Kessel shot the puck in behind the net. Cammarata found the puck behind the net and skated to the left side of the net where he fired off a backhand shot that got past the glove of Reichenbach to give Maine a 3-0 lead at 2:42 of the third period.

Norfolk struck late with a goal from Eric Roy. Jake Wood played the puck in the right circle. Wood fired a cross-ice pass to Don Olivieri in the left circle. Olivieri played the puck to the point where Roy shot the puck and was able to beat Connor LaCouvee to get Norfolk on the board and cut the Maine lead to 3-1.

The Admirals would not get any closer and fell by a 3-1 final score. Connor LaCouvee made 29 saves on 40 shots to get the win for Maine, while Ty Reichenbach made 36 saves on 39 shots to take the setback for Norfolk.

The Admirals continue the five-game road slate at Worcester on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

