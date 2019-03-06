Preview: 'Blades Duel with Gladiators to Open Three-Game Set

March 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (39-15-5-0, 83 pts.) try to close within one win of clinching a playoff berth, while the Atlanta Gladiators (24-23-7-1, 56 pts.) aim to climb into the final playoff spot in the South Division when the two teams meet on Wednesday at Hertz Arena.

VITALS:

Game 60: Everblades vs. Atlanta

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hertz Arena

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Watch: ECHL.tv

Listen: WJBX - News, Talk & More

Social: Twitter | #ATLvsFLA

Last Time Out

In just his second game back after being reassigned from the AHL's Charlotte Checkers, forward Steven Lorentz tabbed three points (1g-2a) to lead the Everblades to a 4-1 win on Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville, the final game of a four-game week. Blake Winiecki opened the scoring less than five minutes into the game, while Ben Masella and Grant Arnold also added goals. Jeremy Helvig made 19 saves to earn his 20th win of the season.

Players to Watch

Michael Neville (FLA) - With several key pieces out of the lineup recently, Neville has stepped up for Florida and is riding a career-best six-game point streak entering Wednesday. The rookie ranks third on the 'Blades in scoring with 30 points (10g-20a) and is third on the team, and second among ECHL rookies, in plus-minus rating with a +33 rating.

Justin MacDonald (ATL) - MacDonald is second on Atlanta in scoring this season with 39 points (17g-22a) and leads all Gladiators in scoring in games against Florida with seven points (2g-5a). The eighth-year pro currently sits at career highs for points (39) and games played (42) in an ECHL campaign. He has split his career almost evenly between the ECHL and SPHL, with 159 games played in the ECHL and 166 in the SPHL.

Series history

Wednesday is the eighth of 11 meetings between Florida and Atlanta this season and the fourth of six matchups at Hertz Arena. Florida has posted a 5-2-0-0 record through seven games with the Gladiators this year, including a 2-1-0-0 mark at home. In the most recent series between the two teams in Estero, Atlanta won the middle game of a three-game set, 2-1, to snap a streak of 23 consecutive games without a regulation win against Florida.

Special Teams Duel

Florida's penalty kill has been strong on home ice this season and ranks seventh in the league with an 85.0 percent conversion rate at Hertz Arena. The 'Blades will meet a challenging test this week against Atlanta, which carries in the league's fifth-best power play. The Gladiators have converted on 21.5 percent of their chances this season, while they have gone 8-for-25 (32.0 percent) against Florida.

Chasing 20

Despite suffering losses in four of its last six home games, Florida is still one of the ECHL's best home teams in recent seasons. With a win on Wednesday, the 'Blades can reach 20 home wins for the fifth consecutive season. Since head coach Brad Ralph started in the 2016-17 season, the Everblades have the second-most home wins in the ECHL, posting 71 victories and a 71-19-4-5 record in that three-year span.

Strange Shots

Though the Everblades have been outshot in only 12 games this season, their matchup on Sunday in Jacksonville presented a shots scenario that has occurred even less than that. Not only was Florida limited to a season-low 20 shots on goal in the game, but Jacksonville also fired off just 20 shots on goal. In addition to being the lowest combined shots total in one of Florida's games this season, the 20 shots on goal for both sides was only the third time this year Florida has had the exact same number of shots as its opponent.

??????Next Up

Florida continues the three-game set against the Gladiators with a Friday night matchup at Hertz Arena. Faceoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

-

Ticket packages for the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club and 2019-20 Season Tickets and Flexible Packages are on sale now!

Join the FUN and 'Blades FAMILY by SAVING with Season Tickets or a Flexible Package that fit into your schedule and budget, plus receive FREE gifts and benefits!

SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new Season Ticket or Flexible Package for the 2019-20 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage and an Everblades tote bag!

Private tours of Hertz Arena are available to select your season seats! Call the Florida Everblades Front Office at 239-948-7825 to schedule your tour today!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.