Lightning Reassign Connor Ingram to Solar Bears

March 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Connor Ingram to the club from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Additionally, goaltender Martin Ouellette has been recalled from his loan to Orlando by Syracuse.

Ingram, 21, has posted a 14-7-0 record in 22 appearances with Syracuse this season along with six shutouts, a 2.30 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917. Ingram was briefly recalled to Tampa Bay's roster from Nov. 28-Dec. 2, although he did not see game action.

In 57 career AHL matches - all with Syracuse - Ingram has gone 34-18-2 with 10 shutouts, a 2.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound netminder has a 2-0-1 record in three career ECHL matches with the Adirondack Thunder, along with a 1.30 goals-against average and a save percentage of .960.

Prior to turning pro, the Imperial, Saskatchewan native played major junior hockey for the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League.

Ingram was a third-round selection (#88 overall) of the Lightning in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Ouellette, 27, heads back to Syracuse for his fourth stint in the AHL this season, where he has compiled a 2-0-0 record with a 0.87 goals-against average and a save percentage of .966 in three appearances. In 27 appearances with the Solar Bears this season, Ouellette has gone 18-7-2 with one shutout, a 2.98 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears hit the road for a three-game set with the Newfoundland Growlers, starting with the opening battle at Mile One Centre on Friday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m. EST. The Solar Bears return home on Wednesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday against the Florida Everblades

