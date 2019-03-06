Rays Announce Additions to March Promo Schedule

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud affiliate of the National Hockey League's Washington Capitals, have announced additional promotions for their upcoming games against the Florida Everblades on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17.

March 16 will be a St. Patrick's Day Celebration presented by SAIC, which will have a plastic 16 oz Stingrays Stein giveaway for the first 1,000 fans at the game. Green beer will be available for purchase at the 7:05 p.m. contest.

In addition to the already announced Mascot Mania Day that will include Cool Ray's Birthday Party and a 'Skate With The Rays', SC will also host Undie Sunday presented by Gildan on March 17.

The game will begin at a family-friendly start time of 3:05 p.m. presented by Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks and Recreation and fans will be encouraged to bring new packaged underwear or socks to the game which will be thrown on the ice after the Rays score their first goal of the game. All new underwear and socks tossed on the ice will then be donated to a local area Charleston non-profit organization.

The Stingrays head north this weekend to battle the Maine Mariners for the first time on Friday and Saturday night before taking on Worcester Sunday afternoon. Friday's game in Maine begins at 7:15 p.m.

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, March 15 for a contest against the Norfolk Admirals where they will honor the 10-year anniversary of the 2009 Kelly Cup Championship team at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now!

Single-game tickets for all games during the 2018-19 season are on sale now at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office and ticketmaster.com.

Groups of 10 or more feature discounted pricing and great benefits! For more information, call the Stingrays front office at 843-744-2248.

