Thunder Drop Lions 7-3

GLENS FALLS - Xavier Parent scored a hat trick as the Adirondack Thunder exploded for a 7-3 win over the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Sunday afternoon inside Cool Insuring Arena.

On a delayed penalty, Xavier Parent gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead just 1:20 into the game. Parent and Colin Long did a give-and-go in the offensive zone and Parent's shot sailed over the right shoulder of goaltender Joe Vrbetic. The goal was Parent's 13th of the year from Long and Grant Jozefek.

Ryan Da Silva added to the lead 5:00 into the game after a great pass by Parent. From the right circle, Parent spun around and found Da Silva and he beat Vrbetic for his fourth goal of the year. Assists were given to Parent and Grant Jozefek and the Thunder took a 2-0 lead into the intermission.

The Lions answered back in the second period as Colin Bilek scored back-to-back goals to tie the game at two. Bilek's first came shorthanded at 6:06 of the period two and his second came on the power play at 12:12 to even the score 2-2.

Travis Broughman scored on a breakaway to give the Thunder a 3-2 lead late in the second. Brady Fleurent sent a pass to Broughman for a breakaway and he lifted the puck over the right shoulder of Vrbetic. The goal was Broughman's fifth of the year and came with two minutes left in the second to give the Thunder a one-goal lead to start the third.

Patrick Grasso and Xavier Parent scored back-to-back goals just 43 seconds into the third period to force Vrbetic out of the net and Francis Marotte replaced him. Grasso's goal was his 18th of the year just 21 seconds in, and Parent's second of the game came at 43 second of the third for a 5-2 lead.

Parent capped off his afternoon with a hat trick at 9:05 of the third to give the Thunder a 6-2 lead and Shane Harper put in a power-play goal at 12:24 in the 7-3 victory.

Isaac Poulter stopped 24 shots in the victory.

