ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
January 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced that Tulsa's Kylor Wall has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #542, Tulsa at Allen, on Jan. 28.
Wall is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 9:07 of the third period.
Wall will miss Tulsa's game vs. Allen today (Jan. 29).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
