ECHL Transactions - January 29

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 29, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Trevor Gorsuch, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Jacksonville:

Brandon Yeamans, F from Florida

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Nolan Sheeran, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Luke Peressini, G returned from loan to Belleville

Delete Justin Kapelmaster, G placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Matt Berry, F activated from reserve

Delete Louie Caporusso, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Conner Jean, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Cam Bakker, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Watson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)

Maine:

Add Gabriel Chicoine, D activated from reserve

Add Alden Weller, D activated from reserve

Delete Nick Master, F placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Michael Bullion, G activated from reserve

Delete Todd Burgess, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Syracuse

Add Tyson Feist, D assigned by Syracuse

Delete Clark Hiebert, D placed on reserve

Delete Jimmy Poreda, G placed on reserve

Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/19)

Reading:

Delete Adrien Beraldo, D traded to Toledo

Toledo:

Delete Brett Boeing, F traded to Reading

Trois-Rivières:

Add Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nicolas Lariviere, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Daniel Mannella, G activated from reserve

Add Maxim Golod, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Gilmour, F placed on reserve

Delete Gage Alexander, G placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from January 29, 2023

