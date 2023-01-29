ECHL Transactions - January 29
January 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 29, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Trevor Gorsuch, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Jacksonville:
Brandon Yeamans, F from Florida
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Nolan Sheeran, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Luke Peressini, G returned from loan to Belleville
Delete Justin Kapelmaster, G placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Matt Berry, F activated from reserve
Delete Louie Caporusso, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Conner Jean, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Cam Bakker, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on reserve
Delete Matt Watson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)
Maine:
Add Gabriel Chicoine, D activated from reserve
Add Alden Weller, D activated from reserve
Delete Nick Master, F placed on reserve
Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Michael Bullion, G activated from reserve
Delete Todd Burgess, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Syracuse
Add Tyson Feist, D assigned by Syracuse
Delete Clark Hiebert, D placed on reserve
Delete Jimmy Poreda, G placed on reserve
Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/19)
Reading:
Delete Adrien Beraldo, D traded to Toledo
Toledo:
Delete Brett Boeing, F traded to Reading
Trois-Rivières:
Add Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Nicolas Lariviere, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Daniel Mannella, G activated from reserve
Add Maxim Golod, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Gilmour, F placed on reserve
Delete Gage Alexander, G placed on reserve
