Mariners Power Through Admirals Capping Stellar Month

PORTLAND, ME - On the back of three power play goals, the Mariners defeated the Norfolk Admirals for the second straight day, and took two of three in a weekend series, with a 5-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. Alex-Olivier Voyer scored a pair of goals, while Alex Kile, Pat Shea, and Mathew Santos all registered multi-point games.

With just under five minutes played in the open period, Santos laid a big hit on Norfolk's Danny Katic just in front of the Admirals bench, prompting DJ King to take a five minute major penalty and game misconduct, and giving Maine a five minute power play. A Norfolk high-sticking penalty followed, giving the Mariners a lengthy 5-on-3, and Alex Kile ripped home his 10th goal of the season from between the circles to open the scoring. A Mathieu Roy unsportsmanlike conduct continued the two-man advantage. Alex-Olivier Voyer finished a pass from Pat Shea at 8:38 making it back-to-back 5-on-3 goals. Mitch Fossier chipped in an even strength goal at 15:50, following a net drive by Tyler Hinam. Roy would get Norfolk on the board before the period ended, sneaking a shot into the corner of the net off a pass from the behind the net by Griffin Lunn.

The Mariners stretched their lead with a pair of goals in the middle frame. The power play capitalized again at 4:32 of the 2nd when Keltie Jeri-Leon made a quick move in front to deke Michael Bullion, his 6th goal (of eight total) against Norfolk this season. At 16:45, Voyer netted his second of the day, cleaning up a post shot from Alex Kile that landed at his feet. The Mariners led 5-1 after 40 minutes.

The only goal of the 3rd period was a power play goal off the stick of Norfolk defenseman Billy Constantinou at 11:36. The Admirals outshot the Mariners 14-3 in the third, but got no closer than 5-2. Francois Brassard earned his 9th win of the season with 31 stops.

With the victory, the Mariners finished January 9-1-1, winning 9 of their last 10, and pulling within two points of the Reading Royals for 2nd place in the North Division.

The Mariners (24-12-1-1) are on the road next weekend, visiting the division-leading Newfoundland Growlers on February 3rd, 4th, and 5th. The next home game is Friday, February 10th and is Country Night presented by 99.9 The Wolf. Game time is 7:15 PM against the Trois-Rivieres Lions. More information on upcoming promotions can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com/promotions.

