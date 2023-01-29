Jones' Career-High 45 Saves Not Enough in 3-2 OTL

January 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Tommy Parrottino's two goals and Hunter Jones' 45 saves weren't enough for the Heartlanders in a 3-2 overtime loss to Fort Wayne Sunday at Xtream Arena. Iowa led, 2-1, going into the final period but the Komets' Adam Brubacher scored short-handed 16:18 into the third to force overtime. Shawn Boudrias completed the comeback for Fort Wayne 2:13 into overtime on a shot that bounced in at the right post.

Jones' 45 saves were a career-high. The third-year netminder has played in 40 ECHL games and 29 AHL contests. He blocked 15 in the first, 13 in the second, 16 in the third and one in overtime.

The scoring opened at the 6:09 mark of the first period when Darien Kielb scored on a slap shot between the circles to give the Komets a 1-0 lead.

Parrottino's first goal came at the 11:05 mark of the first period to tie the game, 1-1. Bo Hanson took a shot from between the circles, the puck rebounded in front of the right post, and Parrattino backhanded it past the diving Rylan Parenteau (W, 32 saves). His second came at 10:16 of the second when Clayton Phillips centered a pass that Parrottino redirected past the left pad of Parenteau.

View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.