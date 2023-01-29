Royals' Four-Game Point Streak Derailed by Worcester, 3-2

January 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (25-12-2-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Worcester Railers (22-17-3-0), 3-2, on Saturday, January 28 at Santander Arena. The Railers scored three unanswered goals to mount a comeback victory from two-goals down in the first period. Nolan Maier suffered the loss with 27 saves on 30 shots faced (11-5-2). Brent Moran earned his second win of his ECHL career in net for Worcester with 31 saves on 33 shots faced (2-2-0).

Reading scored two goals in a span of 88 seconds to jolt out to a two-goal lead late in the first period. Charlie Gerard tallied the game's opening goal off of a stretch pass from Shane Sellar that commenced an odd-man rush into Worcester's zone led by Gerard. Reading's second leading goal scorer on the season snapped his 18th goal past Moran for his fourth goal in his last five games. The Royals have scored the game's opening goal in five consecutive games.

Devon Paliani extended Reading's lead to two goals with the finishing touch on a loose puck in Worcester's crease. Colin Felix put the puck on goal with a wrist shot from the high slot that rolled off of Moran's body and onto the stick blade of Paliani as the forward battled for positioning in front of Worcester's net with defenseman Artur Terchiyev. Paliani beat the rookie defenseman and Moran for his sixth goal of the season.

Worcester responded with their first goal of the game in the final minute of the first period. On the Railers second of four power plays (1/4), Collin Adams delivered a cross ice pass to Quin Ryan who snapped a shot past Maier's diving save attempt to cut the Railers' deficit in half, 2-1.

The Railers scored the lone goal of the second period to even the score at the end of 40 minutes, 2-2. Anthony Repaci backhanded a centering puck into the crease from behind Reading's net that deflected off of Maier and across the goal line for the forward's eighth goal of the season and second point of the series (1 G, 1 A). Moran held Reading scoreless in the middle frame despite facing a game-high 14 shots from the Royals' offense in the second period. His strong effort in goal carried over to the final period of regulation where the Railers captured their first lead of the game and completed the come-from-behind victory.

Former Royals' defenseman Ryan MacKinnon blasted a one-timer from the slot over Maier's shoulder and under the crossbar to put the Railers up, 3-2. The game-winning goal was MacKinnon's second goal of the season as well as his second point in the game (1 G, 1 A). The Royals failed to convert on their two power play opportunities in the game and despite outshooting the Railers in the final two periods with 22 shots on goal to Worcester's 19, they were held scoreless and on the losing end of the one-goal differential at the end of regulation.

The Royals dropped their first game in regulation to the Railers this season to fall to 3-1-1 in the season series (31-16-5-1 all-time). The Royals fall to 6-2 when tied after two periods with their opposition and hold a 20-6-2 divisional record for the best win percentage among North Division teams against divisional opponents (.750%).

The Royals open a two-game series with the Adirondack Thunder in their next game on Friday, February 3rd at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena. The Royals return home on Saturday, February 4th to host the Thunder at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Pink in the Rink promotional game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.