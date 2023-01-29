Grizzlies Win 4-3 to Complete Sweep

West Valley City, Utah - Jordan Martel scored 2 goals, including the game winner 8:04 into the third period to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 4-3 victory as they get a 3 game sweep against the Rapid City Rush in front of a crowd of 10,397 at Maverik Center.

The Rush put pressure on the Grizzlies early as the first goal of the game was scored by Alex Aleardi 4:34 into regulation. Utah's Jordan Martel drove one home to even the game 5:55 in. Rush forward Rory Kerins redirected a Quinn Wichers shot 10:52 in to give the Rush to a 2-1 lead. Utah's Andrew Nielsen capitalized on a 5 on 3 powerplay 17:25 in to tie the score 2-2 after 1 period.

Rush forward Matt Marcinew scored 7:21 in to give them a 3-2 lead. Kyle Pouncy tied the game on a one-timer from the slow 19:44 into the second frame as the score was deadlocked 3-3 after 2 periods.

Jordan Martel scored the game winning goal 8:04 into the third, Cam Strong got the assist, his second of the night. Utah held strong over the last 11 minutes 56 seconds to secure the victory as they have now won 4 in a row.

Lucas Parik saved 35 of 38 to earn his 4th win of the season..Rapid City out shot the Grizzlies 38-17. RC goaltender Daniil Chechelev saved 13 of 17 in the loss.

The Grizzlies next home game will take place Wednesday february 1st, when the Allen Americans come to the Maverik Center at 7:10pm.

Three stars

1. Jordan Martel (UTA) -2 goals.

2. Kyle pouncy (UTA) -1 goal.

3.Cam Strong (UTA) -2 assists.

