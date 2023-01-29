Oilers Respond to Shutout with Explosive Seven-Goal Win

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, beat the Allen Americans 7-3 on Sunday Family Funday at the BOK Center on Sunday evening.

Blake McLaughlin scored his second goal of the weekend 2:45 into the game, guiding home a Chris Perna feed to make it 1-0. Jackson Leef shoveled home a power-play goal just 2:03 later, giving Tulsa a 2-0 lead. Dante Sheriff scored a power-play tally of his own, clapping home a cross-zone pass from McLaughlin with 5:29 remaining and putting the Oilers up 3-0 heading into the intermission.

Kris Myllari potted Allen's first of the game with a sharp-angle shot with 1:08 remaining in the second to pull Allen toward 3-1.

Jack Combs kicked off the third period with a power-play goal 48 seconds into the period, bringing Allen within one goal. McLaughlin scored his second of the evening to put Tulsa up 4-2 3:13 into the frame. Just 1:23 later Colton Hargrove scored his 17th of the season, cutting Tulsa's lead to 4-3. Michael Farren ripped it bar down 8:15 into the third period to spot a 5-3 Oilers lead. Tag Bertuzzi capped the game with a pair of empty-net goals, coming with 1:45 and 1:14 remaining in the contest, cementing the win 7-3 in Tulsa's favor.

The Oilers host the league-leading Idaho Steelheads on Friday, Feb. 3 at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m. for Ladies' Night.

