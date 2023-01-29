Fuel Win Big on Sunday Afternoon

January 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







KALAMAZOO- The Fuel finished the weekend with a trip to Kalamazoo, hoping to win one game on the weekend and break their three-game losing streak. The K-Wings were clad in specialty Blue's Clues jerseys but it was Indy that solved the mystery, winning 6-2 in regulation.

1ST PERIOD

The first period began with a high-sticking penalty for Koletrane Wilson at 4:35 which was killed off. Andrew Bellant got the Fuel on the board first with a goal at 7:27 that was assisted by Wilson and Shane Kuzmeski.

Kalamazoo's Leif Mattson took a tripping penalty before Wilson took another high-sticking penalty that were both killed off. The first period expired with the K-Wings outshooting Indy 10-8 despite the Fuel getting the only goal of the frame.

2ND PERIOD

Just ten seconds into the second period, Seamus Malone and Justin Murray were assessed offsetting roughing minors for a scuffle along the boards.

Collin Saccoman followed that up with a tripping penalty giving the Fuel almost a full two minutes on the power play. Alex Wideman capitalized on it by getting the Fuel's second goal of the game and his 250th career ECHL point.

After killing off a holding call given to Patrick Gazich, the Fuel scored their third goal of the game courtesy of Chris Van Os-Shaw assisted by Chad Yetman and Andrew Bellant.

Less than two minutes after that, Luc Brown put Indy up 4-0 with a goal assisted by Seamus Malone and Cam Hillis. This caused Kalamazoo to pull their starting goaltender Hunter Vorva for Evan Cormier.

Carson Focht struck first for Kalamazoo with almost six minutes left in the second to make it 4-1.

3RD PERIOD

Just 27 seconds into the third, Luc Brown scored his second goal of the game to make it 5-1 for Indy.

Coale Norris made it 5-2 for Kalamazoo early in the third period but both teams seemed to settle down after that. Andrew Bellant took a tripping call at 11:24 but it was killed off.

After a cross-checking call to Cam Bakker giving Kalamazoo a late game power play, the K-Wings pulled their goaltender in an attempt to make a scoring push but ultimately gave up a shorthanded empty net goal to Seamus Malone.

He is now tied with Ryan Rupert for most shorthanded goals in franchise history with seven.

Time expired on regulation soon after and the Fuel were able to take two points in the 6-2 win over the Kalamazoo Wings, breaking their three-game losing streak and ending the weekend on a high note.

The Fuel will return to Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday, February 4 when the host the Kansas City Mavericks on their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.