Americans Streak Ends at Four

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma with a 7-3 loss to the Tulsa Oilers, in front of 5,542 fans at the BOK Center.

The Oilers jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead and never looked back. Tulsa scored two power play goals in the opening period. They went 2-for-6 with the man advantage for the game.

The Americans finally got on the board late in the second period when Kris Myllari scored his third of the year from deep in the Tulsa zone. Colby McAuley and Colton Saucerman added the assists.

The Americans cut the lead to one goal early in the third period as Jack Combs scored his 22nd of the season. Tulsa regained their two-goal lead two minutes later to go up 4-2. One minute and thirty second later Liam Finlay found Colton Hargrove for his 17th of the season to make it a 4-3 game, but that's where the comeback ended. Tulsa scored three unanswered goals, two empty netters from Tag Bertuzzi as the Oilers salvaged the final game of the three-game series.

The Americans continue the road trip on Wednesday night in Utah against the Grizzlies. Game time is 8:10 PM North Texas time.

Three Stars:

1. TUL - B. McLaughlin

2. TUL - D. Sheriff

3. TUL - M. Farren

