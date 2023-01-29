Americans Streak Ends at Four
January 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma with a 7-3 loss to the Tulsa Oilers, in front of 5,542 fans at the BOK Center.
The Oilers jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead and never looked back. Tulsa scored two power play goals in the opening period. They went 2-for-6 with the man advantage for the game.
The Americans finally got on the board late in the second period when Kris Myllari scored his third of the year from deep in the Tulsa zone. Colby McAuley and Colton Saucerman added the assists.
The Americans cut the lead to one goal early in the third period as Jack Combs scored his 22nd of the season. Tulsa regained their two-goal lead two minutes later to go up 4-2. One minute and thirty second later Liam Finlay found Colton Hargrove for his 17th of the season to make it a 4-3 game, but that's where the comeback ended. Tulsa scored three unanswered goals, two empty netters from Tag Bertuzzi as the Oilers salvaged the final game of the three-game series.
The Americans continue the road trip on Wednesday night in Utah against the Grizzlies. Game time is 8:10 PM North Texas time.
Three Stars:
1. TUL - B. McLaughlin
2. TUL - D. Sheriff
3. TUL - M. Farren
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 29, 2023
- Americans Streak Ends at Four - Allen Americans
- Oilers Respond to Shutout with Explosive Seven-Goal Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Win Big on Sunday Afternoon - Indy Fuel
- Jones' Career-High 45 Saves Not Enough in 3-2 OTL - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mariners Power Through Admirals Capping Stellar Month - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Can't Overcome Second, Fuel Leave on Top - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Drop Lions 7-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - January 29 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Lions Looking to Take Series against Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lions Hope to Take the Thunder Series Sunday Afternoon - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- A.J. White Scores 100th Pro Goal in Steelheads' 3-1 Win Over Wichita - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizz Win 4-3 to Complete Series Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals' Four-Game Point Streak Derailed by Worcester, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Win 4-3 to Complete Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Blank Tulsa 6-0 - Allen Americans
- Rush Edged by Utah, 4-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Drops Tight Contest on Saturday Night - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.