Lions Looking to Take Series against Thunder
January 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Following last night's 5-3 loss to the Adirondack Thunder, the Lions will be looking to take the three-game series against their upstate New York rivals this afternoon with puck drop at 3:00 p.m. The Lions won the first of the three games on Friday night by a 4-2 score. One area of importance for head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. will be reducing the number of shots on goal allowed. The Thunder peppered Lions' netminder Francis Marotte with 50 shots Saturday night and most would agree that's not a recipe for success.
Players to watch
The Lions' Nicolas Guay scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season last night to go along with his 19 assists. He shares the team lead in points with Cedric Montminy, both having 24. Guay's 101 shots on goal is second only to Colin Bilek's 102.
Thunder forward Brandon Schultz scored two goals last night giving him six for the season along with 11 assists for 17 points.
