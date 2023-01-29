Americans Blank Tulsa 6-0

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), shut out the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night 6-0 at the Classic of Texoma Rink of Red.

Liam Finlay had a hat trick on Saturday night, his second hat trick of the season. He has four goals scored in his last two games. Finlay finished the night with five shots on goal and a plus three.

The Americans also earned their first shutout of the season. Chase Perry stopped all 37 shots he faced to earn the Americans first shut out of the season.

Colton Hargrove extended his point streak to 14 games, scoring his 16th goal of the season in the first period.

Grant Hebert moved up to the top line on Saturday, with Colton Hargrove and Colby McAuley and chipped in with a goal and an assist to earn the third star of the game.

The Americans have won a season-high four games. With the victory, the Americans moved to within two points of fourth place Kansas City, and four points behind third place Rapid City.

The Americans and Oilers resume their three-game weekend series on Sunday afternoon in Tulsa. The opening faceoff is set for 4:05 PM.

Postgame Quotes:

Liam Finlay: "This one was super special, obviously Costy (Chad Costello) is in our hearts right now and we wanted to get the win for him. Hat tricks are great, but it was a special team effort tonight and I'm super proud of our team. Also, shoutout to the fans tonight, they were great. We love your passion."

Aaron Gens: "We love our team. Our lineup is starting to come together after a tough start to the season, and we're very happy with the way we are playing. Tulsa is a well-coached team, so we will be focused on our preparation to be sure the guys are ready to go."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - L. Finlay

2. ALN - C. Perry

3. ALN - G. Hebert

