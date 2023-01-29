Thunder Drops Tight Contest on Saturday Night

BOISE, ID - In a tightly contested game on Saturday, Wichita fell short for the second night in a row, 3-1, at Idaho Central Arena.

Michal Stinil recorded his 20th goal of the season and Evan Buitenhuis stopped 32 shots in the losing effort.

After a scoreless first, A.J. White gave the Steelheads a 1-0 lead. Matt Register held the puck in the zone after the Thunder failed to clear it. White tipped home a pass from Justin Ducharme and tallied his 14th of the year.

Stinil tied it early in the third. Peter Bates created a turnover inside the Wichita zone, raced back up the ice and found Stinil across the slot.

At 7:35, Nick Canade intercepted a pass near the left circle and beat Buitenhuis to re-gain the lead.

Buitenhuis was lifted for the extra attacker, but Ryan Dmowski found an empty-net at 19:20 to ice the game.

Both teams went 0-for-4 on the power play.

Stinil has goals in back-to-back games three over his last four outings and hit the 50-point plateau.

Wichita returns home on Saturday, February 4 to start a two-game set against Rapid City.

