Thunder Closes Week with Win vs. Allen

WICHITA, Kan. - Trailing by a goal early in the second period, Wichita rattled off four unanswered and won going away over Allen, 5-2, on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Stefan Fournier led the way with four points while Anthony Beauregard had a goal and two helpers. Jay Dickman collected two points for the second night in a row and Hayden Lavigne stopped 37 shots for his second win as a pro.

Fournier connected on the power play to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead at 10:05 of the first. Beauregard found a loose puck after Noel Hoefenmayer fired a shot from the blue line. He fed a wide-open Fournier near the left post and tucked home his eighth of the year. Allen tied it four minutes later as Phillip Beaulieu stepped around a man near the goal line and slid a backhand under Lavigne.

Jesse Mychan gave the Americans a 2-1 margin at 1:29 of the second. He caught pass near the crease and put a backhand past Lavigne for his 10th of the season. John Albert tied the game with 28 seconds remaining in the period. He flew up the right wing, got below the goal line and somehow put it past Justin Kapelmaster to make it 2-2.

In the third, Dickman recorded the go-ahead goal one minute into the frame. Fournier put a shot towards the net coming off the rush. Kapelmaster had trouble with the rebound and Dickman banged it home to make it 3-2. At 15:51, Beauregard recorded his third of the year as he got to a loose puck near the crease to make it 4-2. Fournier capped off a terrific night with an empty-netter at 17:54 to make it 5-2.

Wichita has power play goals in two of the last three contests. Fournier has points in five-straight games (5g, 4a). Beauregard has points in five-straight as well and has three points in back-to-back outings. Dickman collected a goal and an assist and has four points in his last two games. Beau Starrett added two helpers. Cam Clarke has three points in his last two games. Dean Stewart added an assist, giving him assists in three-straight.

Wichita heads on the road for the next five starting on Friday, February 12 with a trip to Utah to face the Grizzlies.

