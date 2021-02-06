Bounce Back Chance for Blades

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (12-5-0-1) square off against the Orlando Solar Bears (9-6-1-0) for the second time this weekend at 7:00 p.m. tonight at Hertz Arena. Orlando topped Florida 3-2 in a shootout last night in Estero.

Florida forward Michael Huntebrinker now leads the ECHL with 10 tallies on the year after scoring on a penalty shot in the second period of last night's game. The last time the Everblades scored on a penalty shot was Oct. 20, 2017 when Mitchell Heard did it against Atlanta.

Everblades goaltender Jake Hildebrand remains unbeaten in his first four starts of the season. The Butler, Pennsylvania native stopped 31 of 34 shots last night against Orlando and saved four of six shootout attempts.

Tonight marks the 10th matchup of the year between Florida and Orlando. The Everblades are 6-2-0-1 in the series and have earned points in the last four meetings.

Florida Everblades vs. Orlando Solar Bears

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Saturday, February 6 at 7:00 p.m.

