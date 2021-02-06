Bounce Back Chance for Blades
February 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (12-5-0-1) square off against the Orlando Solar Bears (9-6-1-0) for the second time this weekend at 7:00 p.m. tonight at Hertz Arena. Orlando topped Florida 3-2 in a shootout last night in Estero.
Florida forward Michael Huntebrinker now leads the ECHL with 10 tallies on the year after scoring on a penalty shot in the second period of last night's game. The last time the Everblades scored on a penalty shot was Oct. 20, 2017 when Mitchell Heard did it against Atlanta.
Everblades goaltender Jake Hildebrand remains unbeaten in his first four starts of the season. The Butler, Pennsylvania native stopped 31 of 34 shots last night against Orlando and saved four of six shootout attempts.
Tonight marks the 10th matchup of the year between Florida and Orlando. The Everblades are 6-2-0-1 in the series and have earned points in the last four meetings.
Florida Everblades vs. Orlando Solar Bears
WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.
WHEN: Saturday, February 6 at 7:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 6, 2021
- Stingrays Sign Forward Anthony Collins - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - February 6 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at IceMen, February 6, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Bounce Back Chance for Blades - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview (/2021): Swamp Rabbits at IceMen, 7 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Kansas City, February 6, 2021 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Wichita - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Bounce Back Chance for Blades
- Bears Outlast Blades in Shootout
- Blades Look to Continue Winning Ways
- Format Announced for 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs
- Roy Returns to Everblades