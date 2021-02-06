Game Preview (/2021): Swamp Rabbits at IceMen, 7 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to the Sunshine State tonight and battle the Jacksonville Icemen for the fifth time this season. In the season-series, the Rabbits currently possess a 2-1-1-0 record.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (7-4-5-2) at Jacksonville Icemen (6-8-1-1)

February 6, 2021 | 7 PM | Game #19 | Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Referees: Andrew Bruggeman (25)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Kilian McNamara (90)

Broadcast Information:

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

LAST TIME OUT:

On Thursday night, Greenville erased 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to top the South Carolina Stingrays in overtime, 4-3. Dan DeSalvo opened the scoring with his first of two goals at 9:16 of the second period, and Graham Knott doubled South Carolina's lead with a net-front deflection at 17:15. Only 20 seconds later, Patrick Bajkov struck for the Bits with a center-point blast, followed by Jacob Hayhurst's first pro goal at 19:16. Down 3-2 in the third period, Matt Bradley scored a 6-on-4 power play goal with the extra attacker after Bajkov rang the iron. In sudden-death overtime, Max Zimmer scored his sixth of the season at 2:56 to walk the game off for Greenville. Last night, the Icemen grabbed a commanding 4-1 win over the Stingrays. Nick Saracino tallied twice with goals in the first and third periods.

THE LAST TIME WE MET:

The Swamp Rabbits and Icemen met twice last weekend on January 30 and January 31 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Greenville claimed three out of four points across both nights with an overtime loss Saturday and shutout win Sunday. Six days ago, Ryan Bednard posted a 25-save shutout to blank Jacksonville by a 2-0 count. Scoreless through 40 minutes, Patrick Bajkov converted on the power play at 13:47, followed by Mike McNamee's empty net goal in his career's final game. Greenville and Jacksonville have previously met once in the Sunshine State this season, and it came back on Opening Weekend, December 12, 2020. Jacksonville jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead and ultimately clanged to a 4-3 win. Wacey Rabbit scored twice for the Icemen.

BEDNARD'S BACK-TO-BACK:

Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard has received the starting nod in five of the last six games for Greenville. Earlier this week, Bednard started in consecutive nights to mark the first time a Greenville goaltender has tended the crease in back-to-back days this season. The Macomb Township, Michigan native made 30 saves on Thursday night and improved his record to 6-2-3 on the season with a 2.66 goals-against average and .912 save percentage. Bednard's six wins are tied for most among ECHL goaltenders, and he currently leads the league in minutes (676) and saves (311).

PATRICK PARTY:

On Thursday, Patrick Bajkov became the 12th Swamp Rabbit this season to register a multi-point game. Bajkov scored Greenville's first goal of the game late in the second period to cut his team's deficit to 2-1. In the final minute, Bajkov received the primary helper on the equalizer by hitting the goal post for Matt Bradley to bury the rebound. In four games this season, Bajkov has grabbed three points (two goals, one assist). Last season, the sophomore finished fourth on the Rabbits in scoring with 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) in 64 games. Six of Bajkov's 20 goals were scored on the man-advantage.

TID BITS:

The ECHL recently announced its playoff format for the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs...The top four teams in the Eastern and Western Conference will shape and eight team playoff pool based on point percentage...Greenville has scored a power play goal in three consecutive home games after previously going 1-for-29 on the man-advantage at Bon Secours Wellness Arena...Samuel Jardine has six assists against the Icemen this season...Greenville set a new season-high with 41 shots on goal in Thursday's game against South Carolina.

