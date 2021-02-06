Grizzlies Win 3-2 to Sweep 2 Game Weekend Series

Independence, Missouri - Miles Gendron had 2 second period goals and Pat Cannone scored the game deciding goal with 33 seconds left in the second period to give the Utah Grizzlies a 3-2 win over the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Kansas City led 1-0 after the first period as Giorgio Estephan scored with 1:41 left in the period for his 6th of the season. Utah tied the game as Gendron scored his first of two goals in the 2nd period 5:52 in. Mavericks responded 2 minutes later as Brodie Reid scored his 10th of the year and 7th against Utah in 5 games. Gendron's 2nd of the game tied it up at 2-2 as he converted on a one-timer from AJ White 14:01 into the second. Cannone scored a power play goal on a Trey Bradley shot with 33 seconds left in the period. Utah led 3-2 after 2 periods.

Neither team scored in the third period as the Grizzlies have won 3 in a row, sweeping the Mavericks in the 2 game weekend series. Utah goaltender Brad Barone saved 29 of 31, while Kansas City's Sean Romeo saved 23 of 26. Utah went 1 for 6 on the power play, while Kansas City went 0 for 6.

Grizzlies road trip continues on Tuesday, February 9th at Allen. Face-off is at 6:05 pm. Next homestand for the Grizzlies will be on February 12th-14th vs Wichita and February 19th-21st vs Rapid City. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game is available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars.

1. Miles Gendron (Utah) - 2 goals, +2.

2. Brodie Reid (KC) - 1 goal, 1 assist. 8 shots.

3. Giorgio Estephan (KC) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

