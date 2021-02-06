Stingrays Sign Forward Anthony Collins

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced Saturday that forward Anthony Collins has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

Collins, 31, began his ECHL career with the Stingrays during 2013 and 2014, playing in 51 games while posting six assists. The forward set career-highs in assists (11) and points (14) last season while with the Atlanta Gladiators.

In 2020-21, Collins has played two ECHL games with the Kansas City Mavericks and two SPHL contests with the Birmingham Bulls.

A native of Surrey, B.C., Collins has suited up in 338 career ECHL games during his nine-year professional career that also included time with the Indy Fuel, Rapid City Rush and Quad City Mallards.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound fan-favorite is expected to once again wear No. 48 with South Carolina.

The Rays are back in action to open a 3-game series against the Florida Everblades at the North Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. The series continues Friday at 7:05 and concludes Saturday at 6:05 for Military Appreciation Night.

