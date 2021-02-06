Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at IceMen, February 6, 2021

Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena

**Tonight's game is sold out**

About Tonight's Game: Both the Icemen and Swamp Rabbits enter tonight's game playing some sound hockey as of late. Jacksonville has collected points in five of its last seven games, while the Swamp Rabbits have garnered points in 13 of their last 14 contests. Jacksonville earned an impressive 4-1 road victory last night in North Charleston over the South Carolina Stingrays. On Thursday, Greenville defeated the Stingrays at home in overtime.

Series History: Tonight marks the fifth meeting of the season between the two clubs with Greenville leading the season series 2-1-1-0. Jacksonville leads the All-Time series 17-11-2-0.

About the Icemen: Nick Saracino scored twice in last night's 4-1 victory at South Carolina and now has six multi-point games this season. Saracino leads the Icemen in goals (6), assists (10) and points (16)....The Icemen rank first on the power play at home at 26.9-percent and seven power play goals. In addition, Jacksonville ranks second in the league on the penalty kill at 89.5-percent.

About the Swamp Rabbits: Defenseman Samuel Jardine leads all ECHL defensemen with 17 points (1g, 16a). In addition, Jardine leads the Swamp Rabbits in scoring against the Icemen with six points....While Jacksonville's penalty kill ranks second overall in the league, Greenville ranks second on the power play on the road at 22.6-percent (7-for-31) presenting an intriguing special teams match-up this evening.

