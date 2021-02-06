Spencer scores as Orlando sees win streak snapped in 4-1 loss

ESTERO, Fla. - A late third-period goal from Matthew Spencer was not enough to spark a rally from a 3-0 deficit as the Orlando Solar Bears (9-7-1-0) saw their three-game win streak snapped in a 4-1 loss to the Florida Everblades (13-5-0-1) on Saturday night at Hertz Arena.

Hugo Roy scored on a delayed penalty to put Orlando in a 1-0 hole at 4:12 of the second period, and Luke Nogard (8:36) and John McCarron (19:15) added goals in the frame to extend Florida's lead to three.

Spencer spoiled Devin Cooley's shutout bid with his first of the season at 18:22 with Michael Lackey pulled for an extra skater, but Joe Pendenza sealed the game in the final seconds of regulation with an empty-net tally.

Lackey went 26-for-29 in the loss, while Cooley earned the win for Florida with a 30-for-31 performance.

NOTABLES:

Aaron Luchuk led Orlando with five shots on goal and assisted on Spencer's tally

Kevin Lohan played in his 100th game with the Solar Bears, becoming the eighth blueliner in team history to reach the century mark for games

THREE STARS:

1) Devin Cooley - FLA

2) Hugo Roy - FLA

3) Luke Nogard - FLA

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears play the third game of their seven-game road trip when they return to action against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7:05 p.m. The Solar Bears are back on home ice to host the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

