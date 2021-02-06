Three Goal Third Period Hands Indy Win over Rush

INDIANAPOLIS - In the second half of a back to back series with the Rapid City Rush, the Fuel would look to respond after being shut out on Friday night. The Fuel would see goals from Peter Krieger, Nic Pierog, Michael McNicholas and Mat Thompson in route to a 6-3 win on Saturday night.

Fighting off a handful of Rapid City chances early in the period, the Fuel would earn a man advantage after a hit by Garrett Klotz. Putting multiple pucks on net during the two minute power play, Indy would be denied by David Tendeck and the Rush penalty kill. Rapid City would take the 1-0 lead late in the period when Avery Peterson fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of Bakala. Immediately responding, Nick Hutchison would tie the game at one goal each when he buried a pass from Peter Krieger.

Indy would take the early lead in the second period when a streaking Peter Krieger beat Tendeck with a wrist shot over the shoulder. Immediately following Krieger's goal, he assisted Mat Thompson's first goal of the season on a 2-on-1 rush, giving Indy a 3-1 lead.

Three minutes later, Avery Peterson responded with his second goal of the game when he beat Dan Bakala with a slapshot from the top of the faceoff circle. Late in the second period, Tyler Coulter would get alone on the power play and put a wrist shot past Bakala to tie the game at three goals apiece.

Starting the third period on the man-advantage, Indy's Nic Pierog walked down from the top of the faceoff circle and fired a slapshot that deflected over Tendeck. Taking advantage of an odd man rush, Cliff Watson fed Michael McNicholas a pass which he one-timed past Tendeck to give Indy a 5-3 lead. Nic Pierog would put home the empty netter with just over a minute remaining to hand indy the 6-3 win.

