Keyser Stellar for Icemen, But Greenville Prevails 1-0

February 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen and Greenville Swamp Rabbits played a hard fought, 60-minute game at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday evening. Greenville was able to capitalize on an opportunity late in the third period to win the game 1-0.

Jacksonville and Greenville took part in back-and-forth play throughout the first period. Aside from a few big hits and one power play for the Icemen, it was a quiet period. Icemen goaltender Kyle Keyser had a good showing in the first period, as Greenville managed ten shots on goal versus the Icemen's four shots on goal. The Icemen and Swamp Rabbits remained scoreless heading into the first intermission.

The second period exchanged changes in the second period. Greenville had two power play opportunities this period, however, goaltender Kyle Keyser and the rest of the Icemen penalty killers were able to keep their power plays off the board. The game remained scoreless after two periods with the Swamp Rabbits leading the Icemen in shots on goal, 20-7.

The third period was a stellar, high energy and high paced 20 minutes. The Icemen had numerous opportunities to gain the lead in the game, however, Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard shut the door on the Icemen.

Moments following several Icemen scoring opportunities, Swamp Rabbits forward Matt Bradley was able to score on a wrist shot, off of an odd man rush. The game ended with the Swamp Rabbits winning, 1-0 and leading in shots on goal 30-20.

The Icemen have a brief break in their schedule before traveling to Charleston, South Carolina to face-off versus the South Carolina Stingrays next Sunday, February 14th. The next Icemen home game is Friday, February 19th versus the South Carolina Stingrays. To purchase tickets CLICK HERE

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.