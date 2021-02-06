ECHL Transactions - February 6
February 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 6, 2021:
Florida:
âAddâ Matt Petgrave, Dâ activated from reserve
Add âCody Sol, Dâ activated from reserveâ
Addâ Luke Nogard, Fâ activated from reserve
Deleteâ Evan Neugold, Dâ placed on reserveâDeleteâCole MacDonald, Dâplaced on reserve
Deleteâ Marcus Vela, Fâ placed on reserveAddâArvin Atwal, Dâactivated from Injured Reserve [2/5]
Indy:â
Addâ Dylan Malmquist, Fâ activated from reserve
Addâ Michael McNicholas, Fâ activated from reserve
Delete âSpencer Watson, Fâ placed on reserve
Deleteâ Jared Thomas, Fâ placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Addâ Brandon Fehd, Dâ activated from reserve
Delete âShawn Boutin, Dâ placed on reserve
South Carolina:â
Addâ Anthony Collins, Fâ signed contract, added to active roster
Deleteâ Anthony Collins, F âplaced on reserve
