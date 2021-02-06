ECHL Transactions - February 6

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 6, 2021:

Florida:

âAddâ Matt Petgrave, Dâ activated from reserve

Add âCody Sol, Dâ activated from reserveâ

Addâ Luke Nogard, Fâ activated from reserve

Deleteâ Evan Neugold, Dâ placed on reserveâDeleteâCole MacDonald, Dâplaced on reserve

Deleteâ Marcus Vela, Fâ placed on reserveAddâArvin Atwal, Dâactivated from Injured Reserve [2/5]

Indy:â

Addâ Dylan Malmquist, Fâ activated from reserve

Addâ Michael McNicholas, Fâ activated from reserve

Delete âSpencer Watson, Fâ placed on reserve

Deleteâ Jared Thomas, Fâ placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Addâ Brandon Fehd, Dâ activated from reserve

Delete âShawn Boutin, Dâ placed on reserve

South Carolina:â

Addâ Anthony Collins, Fâ signed contract, added to active roster

Deleteâ Anthony Collins, F âplaced on reserve

