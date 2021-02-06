Bradley Scores Late, Bednard Records Second Shutout

February 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Matt Bradley scored the game-winner with 2:04 left, and Ryan Bednard recorded his second shutout in seven days in a 1-0 win over the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday night.

After a scoreless 40 minutes, Greenville possessed a 20-7 advantage in shots. Icemen goaltender Kyle Keyser matched all 20 Bits shots in his direction, and Bednard was limited to only seven saves through two periods.

In the third, Jacksonville outshot Greenville 13-10, and Bednard answered with several key saves from point-blank chances. Bednard made a climatic save with over two minutes left on Icemen captain Wacey Rabbit at the net front after a centering feed from Nick Saracino.

Seconds later, Greenville transitioned north and Jake Massie feathered a perfect head-man pass onto Bradley's tape. Going to the net, Bradley roofed his fourth goal of the season at 17:56 for the eventual game-winner.

Bednard successfully concluded a 20-save clean sheet for his second shutout of the season, and second in a seven day span with both at Jacksonville's dismay.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will return home on Thursday night to open three games in four nights, all against the Orlando Solar Bears, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It's Thirsty Thursday at the Well with pregame drink specials on hand. Puck drop on February 11 is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.