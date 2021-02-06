Game Day Preview: Allen at Wichita

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey) Allen Americans goaltender Jake Paterson handles a shot from the Wichita Thunder(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), play the final game of a three-game series against the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night at 7:05 pm in Kansas.

The Americans have taken three points in the weekend series so far, winning on Wednesday night 4-3 in regulation and taking a point in a 4-3 overtime loss on Friday night.

The Americans have won both games in Wichita this season with back to back wins in early January. The Americans suffered their first overtime loss of the season on Friday night (13-4-1-0).

Jesse Mychan extended his point streak to five games with an assist on Conner Bleackley's fourth goal of the season on Friday. Mychan has eight points in his last five games (2 goals and 6 assists).

"We gave them every opportunity they had in the last game," said Jesse Mychan. "They're a very skilled team that thrives on turnovers and playing on the rush. If we play smart and limit our turnovers and play in their end, we'll have a better outcome. We'll make a few adjustments and be ready for tonight.

Wichita remains in second place in the conference, six points behind the Americans in the West, tied with Utah with 21 points, but the Thunder have the better winning percentage (0.700).

The Americans next home game is next Tuesday night, February 9th, at 7:05 pm against the Utah Grizzlies.

