Big Second Period Carries Blades

February 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (13-5-0-1) toppled the Orlando Solar Bears (9-7-1-0) by a score of 4-1 on Saturday night at Hertz Arena. Netminder Devin Cooley sparkled in between the pipes for the Everblades, and forwards Hugo Roy and Luke Nogard both registered one goal and one assist in the second period to help lift Florida.

FIRST STAR: Devin Cooley - 30 saves

SECOND STAR: Hugo Roy - one goal, one assist

THIRD STAR: Luke Nogard - one goal, one assist

In his second game of the season, Roy put the Blades up 1-0 in the second period when he carried the puck through a cluster of Solar Bears on a delayed penalty and ripped twine past Michael Lackey's glove (4:12).

Nogard lengthened the Everblades lead later in the second period with a turnaround snapshot past Lackey (8:36).

Late in the second, Blades forward Levko Koper dished to John McCarron on a two-on-one in the Orlando zone. McCarron picked the top right corner for his ninth goal of the year and stretched the Florida lead to 3-0 (19:15).

Florida goaltender Devin Cooley made 29 saves before Orlando's Matthew Spencer finally scored late in the third period (18:22). Seconds later, Florida's Joe Pendenza hit the empty net to seal the Everblades' 4-1 victory (19:20).

The Everblades play next on Wednesday, Feb. 10 on the road against the South Carolina Stingrays (9-4-4-0). The Blades will also play a pair of weekend games in North Charleston against the Stingrays on Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday Feb. 12.

The next home game for the Everblades comes on Wednesday, Feb. 17 against the Orlando Solar Bears.

