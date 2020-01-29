Thunder Announces Dine to Donate at Bubba's 33

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the annual Dine to Donate Event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19 at Bubba's 33.

Players will be on hand to help the servers during the event. Bubba's will donate 10% of all sales that day from any Thunder fans that come. Fans can also donate to the Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County the night of the event as well. There will be a silent auction to help raise funds for this great cause.

"The Wichita Thunder is a generous supporter of the Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County," commented Diana Schunn, Executive Director of Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County. "We have a long standing history of partnering with the Thunder and Reddi Industries with Pucks for Bucks. We're looking forward to having the opportunity to interact with the players and serving the community at Bubba's 33. What a great way to show community support for the safety of our children."

Bubba's 33 is located at 412 S. Towne East Mall Drive right next to Towne East Mall.

The Thunder returns home for the first time since January 12 to host the Allen Americans on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

