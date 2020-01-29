Fleurent Flips Wheeling into the Win Column

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers signed Brady Fleurent early in the day on Wednesday, hoping he would make a positive impact on his new club. He did that and more, as Fleurent snapped a 1-1 deadlock at the 12:32 mark of the second period, giving the Nailers the lead in a game they held on to win, 2-1 at WesBanco Arena. Alex D'Orio picked up his tenth victory of the season with 27 saves.

The Nailers came close on a couple of occasions in the first period, but the lone goal of the stanza went to Norfolk. Alex Tonge made his way into the right circle, where he rifled a wrist shot into the right side of the cage. Wheeling's first opportunity for an equalizer came moments later on the man advantage, when Renars Krastenbergs' wrister was swept off the goal line by a defender. A few minutes after that, newcomer Brady Fleurent was given a penalty shot, but his chance missed to the right.

In the opening minute of the second period, the Nailers drew even. Cam Brown sped through center ice and into the offensive zone, before snapping home a shot from the right circle. Later in the stanza, the home team took the lead. Michael Kim let a wrist shot go from the right point, which was tipped into the net by Fleurent, who was making his Wheeling debut.

The defense stood tall in the third period, as the Nailers allowed just six shots, en route to closing out their 2-1 win.

Alex D'Orio earned the victory for Wheeling, thwarting 27 of the 28 shots he faced. Michael McNiven took the loss for the Admirals, making 26 saves on 28 shots.

