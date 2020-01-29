Admirals Open Three Game Road Trip in Wheeling

WHEELING, WV - The Norfolk Admirals have had a rough start to the new decade having won just one game since January 1. Prior to the new year, the Admirals closed out 2019 in Wheeling, WV for a matchup with the Nailers.

Roman Durny made the start in goal for Norfolk and it was Wheeling who pulled out a 6-1 win. Austin McEneny scored the lone goal in the loss. Tonight, the Admirals will have a chance to rebound against the Nailers when they face-off against each other for the second and final time this season.

Norfolk is coming off a two-game homestand against the first place South Carolina Stingrays. The Stingrays pulled out two wins at Norfolk Scope and the two teams will see each other once again on Friday night. This time, at North Charleston Coliseum. The road trip will wrap up in Atlanta for a matchup with the Gladiators on Saturday night.

GAME NOTES:

-One source of frustration for Norfolk over the last seven games has been the power play. In those seven games, the man advantage has gone 2-for-26 (7%). On the other side for Wheeling, things aren't much better for them and they currently come into Wednesday night with 19th ranked power play in the league (15%).

-JC Campagna went down with a thumb injury against South Carolina on Nov. 16. He made his return to the lineup on December 21 against Idaho. Since that game, he has 10 points in 13 games.

-Michael McNiven played one of his best games with the Admirals on Saturday night against South Carolina, but fell short in a 3-0 loss. The 22-year old will get the start in goal for the second straight game tonight.

-Josh Holmstrom currently leads the Admirals with 26 points. Josh had his five-game point streak snapped against the Stingrays on Saturday night.

-Nailers forward Ryan Scarfo scored the game's first goal in the last matchup between Norfolk and Wheeling. The Admirals have allowed six shorthanded goals in the last 17 games.

Puck drop between the Admirals and the Nailers is set for 7:05pm. The game can be seen on ECHL.TV and heard on the Admirals Radio Network, starting with the Pregame Show at 6:40pm.

