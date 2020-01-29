Game Preview: Solar Bears at Cyclones

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Cincinnati Cyclones

VENUE: Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

DATE: Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7:35 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (19-16-5-1) open up a four-game road trip with the Central Division leaders, the Cincinnati Cyclones (26-11-6-0), taking on Cincinnati for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Orlando is a lifetime 9-3-0-1 against the Cyclones, and owns a 2-1-2-0 record against non-divisional opponents this season.

SHOOT TO THRILL: The Solar Bears lead the ECHL with five players in the league's Top 50 in shooting percentage. Johno May leads the way for Orlando, finding the back of the net at a clip of 18.8% (13-for-69).

FITZE, KUQALI TO MAKE RETURN TO THE LINEUP: Forward Dylan Fitze is expected to make his return to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 5 vs. Brampton. The second-year forward had missed Orlando's nine previous games. Additionally, the Solar Bears will dress Alexander Kuqali tonight as the team's seventh defenseman. Kuqali was activated off the IR earlier today after missing the last 29 games. Kuqali has one assist in four games with Orlando this season.

DONAGHEY CARRIES ASSIST STREAK INTO TONIGHT: Cody Donaghey enters tonight's game with a two-game assist streak (2a). The third-year blueliner has led Orlando's back end in plus-minus in the month of January with a +10 rating, and has chipped in five assists for the month.

MAY LOOKING TO GET BACK ON SCORESHEET: Monday's game was only the fourth time that Johno May has been held off the scoresheet since joining the Solar Bears. The second-year pro is tied for second on the team in scoring with 17 points (9g-8a) and leads the team in goals since his Dec. 13 acquisition from Greenville.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Cyclones are the ECHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres and consequently have received several players in that organization's prospect pipeline, notably rookie goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who ranks among the Top 20 in several goaltending statistics. Luukkonen was recalled earlier this morning following an injury Tuesday night to Buffalo's Linus Ullmark. 2018-19 ECHL MVP Jesse Schultz is tied for seventh in league scoring with 45 points (19g-26a). Former Solar Bears on Cincinnati's roster include defenseman Matthew Spencer, along with forwards Darik Angeli, Ben Johnson and Brady Vail.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their four-game road trip when they take on the Wheeling Nailers and make their first visit to WesBanco Arena since the 2016-17 season on Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

